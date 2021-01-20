Josh Reaves summer league 5

Former Penn State guard Josh Reaves will be showcasing his talents in the NBA G-League this season.

Reaves signed with Houston Rockets affiliate Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday and will go with the Vipers to the G-League bubble.

The bubble will take place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, similar to the conclusion of the NBA season last year, with the season slated to start Feb 8.

Reaves made four appearances for the Dallas Mavericks last season, averaging seven minutes a game and traveled with the team to Orlando for its playoff run.

