Tim Frazier AP
AP Photo

Former Penn State guard Tim Frazier has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Frazier appeared in 27 games for the Detroit Pistons last season averaging just around three points and three assists per game.

This is the seventh NBA team for Frazier in his seven year tenure in the NBA.

