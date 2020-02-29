Going into another tough Big Ten battle, Penn State looked to beat a ranked Iowa team for the second time this season and continue to climb in the conference standings.

But more inconsistency plagued the Nittany Lions on Saturday as they were outscored by eight points in the second half in a 77-68 loss to the Hawkeyes.

The Penn State frontcourt would have the challenge of playing one of the most talented players in the country in an arena where he has seen plenty of success this year.

But Pat Chambers’ group came out firing in the first half as their offense looked to be back on track for much of the first half.

However, Iowa found its rhythm with C.J. Fredrick back in the starting lineup and used a strong second half to dispatch the Nittany Lions.

Lundy’s big first half

Penn State was leading for much of the first half due to the hot start from freshman Seth Lundy.

Lundy had 14 first half points which included a personal 11-0 run that gave the Nittany Lions the offensive spark it needed.

The scoring from Lundy was crucial to the Nittany Lions staying in the game as the other perimeter scorers struggled shooting the ball throughout this one.

However, Lundy was contained in the second half, along with the rest of Penn State’s offense in the loss.

Second half woes continue

After a solid effort on both ends of the floor in the first half, Penn State seemed to fall apart at the seams after coming out of the halftime locker room.

Iowa started the half in a 20-8 run and held the Nittany Lions without a field goal for more than five minutes.

Luka Garza began to impose his will and showed why he is a potential Wooden Award candidate, finishing with 25 points and 17 rebounds after struggling in the first half.

This led to a defensive struggle as well as Penn State was unable to string together stops throughout the half.

Myreon’s return

Sophomore guard Myreon Jones returned to the lineup this afternoon after missing six straight games due to an undisclosed illness.

Jones came off the bench for the Nittany Lions and looked to gain his rhythm back after getting out to a hot start earlier this year.

However, Jones was visibly frustrated throughout, finishing with just four points on nine shots on the day.

The hope for Chambers is that the sophomore will return to his early season form over the next couple of games as the postseason is fastly approaching.