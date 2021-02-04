It’s the month before the madness begins.

But for Penn State, it almost feels like tournament time is already here as its games become as critical as ever with the program sitting right on the proverbial “bubble.”

Friday night, the Nittany Lions will host a Maryland team equally as hungry for wins, as the Terrapins’ 9-8 record also puts them on the edge of that bubble.

While interim coach Jim Ferry is highly motivated for the blue and white to make its first tournament in ten years, he said there is simply too much time left for him to be constantly “bubble watching” for his team.

“It doesn't matter. It's about who plays well,” Ferry said. “Really, the bubble is for fans and media and they should enjoy it. My children enjoy it, my friends love it and that's what's great about college basketball.

“But for the teams that are playing, I don't think [Mark Turgeon] is paying attention to it at all. I know we're not, so it's about the next game on the schedule.”

The Nittany Lions come into Friday’s matchup after splitting back-to-back contests against No. 19 Wisconsin, with each team defending home court in the pair of games.

Ferry’s group, though, had one of its more disappointing halves of the season in the final 20 minutes Tuesday.

Penn State put up just 25 points after trailing by two at the break and allowed Wisconsin to have its way offensively, both when shooting the ball and attacking the lane in the second half.

While Penn State’s interim head man knows his team will have to perform better if it wants to beat Maryland, he was more disappointed by the Nittany Lions’ second half failures in the loss to the Badgers compared to how well the blue and white played in a win just three days prior.

“We made those shots in the first game, and then we got it going. Some of the little things I saw was our spacing wasn't as good, our execution was good but it needed to be better so little things like that,” Ferry said. “[Wisconsin] is a superior defensive team, they're one of the top in the country every year and now you’re playing on the road. It needed to be better and the execution needed to be a little bit better, too.”

A key part of the offensive struggles came from sophomore forward Seth Lundy, who averaged three points per game in the two battles against Wisconsin after scoring 26 against Ohio State last week.

But while a consistent Lundy would significantly strengthen and diversify the Nittany Lions’ offensive game plan, Ferry wanted to remind everyone that the 6-foot-6 starter is still just in the second year of his long-term development.

“We try to get him shots and we try to get him in situations, and then he's got to make plays out of that,” Ferry said. “With the way we are as a team, it's about being unselfish and having the ball, finding shots, so I think Seth not forcing shots and playing off it has helped our team.

“He's a young sophomore, he didn't start a ton of games last year, he didn't play a ton of minutes so he's taking on a bigger role and with that comes some bumps and bruises,” Ferry added.

