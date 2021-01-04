Pacers Cavaliers Basketball, Lamar Stevens

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

 AP Photo/Phil Long

Lamar Stevens is getting used to life as an NBA rookie.

He had to fulfill one of his rookie duties for the Cavaliers on Monday as he, as well as rookie Issac Okoro, had to sing Happy Birthday to guard Collin Sexton and forward Larry Nance, Jr.

Stevens and the Cavs will look to continue their surprising 4-2 start tonight as they take on Orlando at home.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags