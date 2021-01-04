Lamar Stevens is getting used to life as an NBA rookie.

He had to fulfill one of his rookie duties for the Cavaliers on Monday as he, as well as rookie Issac Okoro, had to sing Happy Birthday to guard Collin Sexton and forward Larry Nance, Jr.

Who doesn’t love a little rookie rendition of happy birthday?! 🎶 😂 pic.twitter.com/xiOgwn70AD — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 4, 2021

Stevens and the Cavs will look to continue their surprising 4-2 start tonight as they take on Orlando at home.

