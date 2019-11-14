After winning its opening pair of games by a combined 65 points, Penn State has avoided any early-season lulls on either end of the court.

But the wins against Maryland Eastern Shore and Wagner, during which Penn State scored 84 and 91 points, respectively, each come with caveats.

Maryland Eastern Shore finished dead last in last season’s KenPom rankings, while Wagner had only eight healthy players dressed for Saturday’s game at the Bryce Jordan Center — and five finished with at least four fouls.

So while Penn State has taken care of its business early, Pat Chambers knows the Nittany Lions have plenty to clean up before they take on Georgetown at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

“A couple games in, we're in a good place. Guys are getting better,” Chambers said. “I think what we’re really showing is our experience and veteran team.”

Offensively, it’s hard to find fault in Penn State’s results. The Nittany Lions are averaging 87.5 points per contest through two games for the first time since the 1995-96 season, during which they finished 21-7 overall and in second place in the Big Ten, and are hitting 37.7 percent of their 3-point attempts.

But even though the output is impressive, the offense isn’t quite as free flowing as Chambers hopes it will be by the beginning of Big Ten play — a natural progression for any team with significant turnover from the previous season.

“Offensively I thought, just little pockets, little spurts where the ball stuck a little bit or we over-dribbled,” Chambers said. “We need to really ball movement, player movement. I think if we do that will continue to put pressure on the paint.”

Chambers added that on the other end of the floor, while the end results were positive, there is plenty to tighten up, including one-on-one opportunities which he felt Wagner exploited following ball-screens. In fact, Chambers said during Monday’s press conference that senior center Mike Watkins was pulled from the win over Wagner early because of a lack of communication on ball-screens.

When the ball is tipped at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Penn State will be facing a much different team than the two it’s already beaten. Georgetown, after double-digit wins over Mount Saint Mary’s and Central Arkansas to start the season, received four votes in the most recent AP Poll.

Watkins will likely be relied upon to guard Turkish 7-footer Omer Yurtseven, who in his first two games with Georgetown after transferring from NC State following the 2017-18 season is averaging 18.5 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Three other Hoyas, James Akinjo, Mac McClung and Jagan Mosely — who are all guards — are also averaging in double figures to start the year. Georgetown is averaging 16 turnovers per game so far, which Penn State’s aggressive defense will look to capitalize on in an effort to score quick points.

A quality effort against a likely NCAA Tournament team in Georgetown could serve as an early marquee win for a Penn State program which has postseason aspirations of its own.

“It's game three, there's a lot of basketball to be played so I'm not going to put all my stock into one game,” Chambers said. “But it is Georgetown, it's on the road, and it's going to be a great litmus test of where we are and what we have to work on. And it's going to be fun to see us compete on the road... Georgetown's gonna be feisty.”