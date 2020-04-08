Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Fresh off a 32-point loss to Ohio State on Dec. 7, Pat Chambers’ group needed a spark to get its season back on track.

It only took three days after the demoralizing defeat for the Nittany Lions to pick up one of their most important wins in recent years.

In a game that set the tone for the remainder of the season, an unranked Penn State team was able to defeat No. 4 Maryland for its first victory over a ranked opponent in the 2019-20 season and the third win over a top-5 team in the Chambers era.

From the opening tip, the Nittany Lions set the tempo against the Terrapins, beginning with an alley-oop from Jamari Wheeler on the left wing to a streaking Mike Watkins on the very first possession of the game.

For the rest of the half, Penn State controlled all phases of the game, taking a 40-30 lead at the break despite not having attempted a single free throw.

In all, five players reached the double-digit mark on the night, as the Nittany Lions flexed their offensive depth in the form of Myreon Jones, Myles Dread, Curtis Jones Jr., Seth Lundy and Izaiah Brockington.

The game was most notably a coming-out party for Brockington, as the redshirt sophomore played nearly 25 minutes, and finished with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting. He was plus-12 for the game, which was the highest out of any player on the floor.

But despite Penn State’s offensive success, it was on the defensive end of the floor where the Nittany Lions won the game, as the team forced 20 Maryland turnovers while blocking 10 shots as well. The Nittany Lions also held star guard Anthony Cowan to 5-of-17 shooting while limiting big man Jalen Smith’s production for most of the night.

While Maryland held it close in the second half, the Nittany Lions were able to make enough plays to hold off the No. 4 team in the nation, and the students responded by storming the court to celebrate with the team.

