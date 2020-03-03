Over their four years at Penn State, Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins have combined to play 249 games and nearly 7,000 minutes.

While Tuesday’s crucial game against No. 16 Michigan won’t be the last time the duo dons the blue and white, it will be their final time gracing the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions’ final home game of the year tips off on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a senior night ceremony to honor Stevens, Watkins, Curtis Jones Jr. and senior team managers.

But the 40 minutes before that will have a huge impact not only on the mood in the BJC after the game, but also seeding implications in the Big Ten Tournament beginning at the end of next week

“I just met with those guys to just say, ‘Guys, let's play basketball,’” Pat Chambers said. “We'll worry about the senior stuff after the game. We’re worried about what's inside the lines. That's the most important thing right now.”

Coming off their third loss in four games, the Nittany Lions are looking to rediscover the mojo they had during the eight-game win streak which ended in February.

The Spartans enter the game having just beaten Maryland on the road, improving their conference record to 12-6 and jumping Penn State in the standings in the process.

Penn State currently sits in fifth place in the Big Ten, with only one game separating the Nittany Lions from second-place Illinois.

A win against Michigan State on Tuesday would give Penn State a strong chance to earn a top-four seed in the conference tournament and thus a double-bye.

Stevens, who is chasing Talor Battle for most points in program history, was impressive when Penn State beat the Spartans in East Lansing on Feb. 4, finishing with 24 points on 45 percent shooting.

A victory on Tuesday would add to the already-long resume he’s built since arriving at Penn State in 2016.

“If you don't believe in vision boards, you should,” Chambers said. “I mean, we laid it out for Lamar, what it could be if he stayed the course and came to Penn State and left a legacy. And I think he's done that... So he's put us on the map. He's done a great job for us. And he's carried the torch very well.”

Since their arrivals at Penn State, Watkins and Stevens have seen themselves on separate journeys with plenty of questions marks along the way.

For Stevens, it’s been about taking the step forward as a leader following Tony Carr’s departure — a transition which has looked effortless — before mulling over entering the draft prior to returning for his senior season. He’s been the picture of consistency, starting every one of Penn State’s games since he’s stepped foot on campus.

Watkins’ journey has been more tumultuous, with injuries and off-the-court moments often coming to the forefront of discussions surrounding Watkins.

But since revealing his struggles with mental health issues last season, he’s been lauded for working to get both his mind and body right as his college career enters its twilight.

On Tuesday, those two paths will meet as two crucially influential players are honored following their final game at home.

Although Chambers hasn’t thought about it yet, the impact of their careers on Penn State men’s basketball isn’t lost on him.

“I'm preparing for Michigan State. I need to be at my best during this game,” Chambers said. “And so [Monday night] I'm going to sit back and kind of reflect, to kind of reflect on what they’ve meant to me and my family, my immediate family, pretty special. Both of them.”