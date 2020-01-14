Myles Dread let out an exhale as he sat down at the podium and prepared to face the music.

Less than an hour earlier, Penn State had walked off the court having just lost its second game in the span of four days, and there seemed to be a lid on the basket for the Nittany Lions throughout Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin.

Additionally, Dread’s numbers against the Badgers were anything but efficient. The sophomore guard finished with zero points and was 0-of-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. This followed a 0-of-4 shooting display against Rutgers last Tuesday, a game in which Dread missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

These shooting struggles may seem like a recent roadblock, but Dread’s shooting splits have been a problem for some time.

The Detroit native has zero points in his last 50 minutes played, and has made just three of his last 28 field goals. Dread has also missed 19 of his last 21 shots from 3-point range.

But for the struggling guard, there isn’t much that goes into turning this season-long cold spell around.

“Get back in the gym tomorrow, and shoot some more shots,” Dread said on Saturday. “I’ve taken hundreds of shots a day, and thousands of shots a week. I’ve done enough repetition to know if the ball is going in from the minute it leaves my hand.”

Outside of efficient shooting displays against Maryland and Central Connecticut State, Dread has not shot 40 percent or better from the field in the last seven weeks.

The second-year guard is only averaging 7.8 points per game, his field goal percentage is down to under 30 percent and his 3-point field goal percentage is less than 29 percent for the season.

This continued against Wisconsin, in which Dread had ample opportunities to break out of his shooting slump, but came up short each time.

He even missed two uncontested looks in the second half as Penn State was trying to claw its way back into the game, one of which came from the left corner — his favorite spot.

But Dread continues to brush off any ongoing concerns of a long-term slump going forward.

“Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in,” Dread said of his slump. “I’m just going to go back to the gym tomorrow and shoot some more. Keep doing what I’ve been doing my whole life.”

Coming into the 2019-20 season, it was expected that Dread would be one of Penn State’s most efficient shooters, particularly from 3-point range.

Dread registered 67 3-pointers — which was the second-most by a Penn State freshman in program history — and marked the first time a freshman has led squad in 3-pointers since Danny Morrissey had 53 in 2004-05.

Additionally, Dread ranked second among all Big Ten freshmen with his 67 made 3-pointers and his 2.1 average per game was good for eighth in the conference overall.

Despite his struggles, Dread’s ability to contribute to the team hasn’t diminished this season.

Even after one of his worst performances of the campaign, the guard still spoke to the media after the game, showing his leadership abilities and commitment to the program.

His teammates and coaches know this, and they still have full confidence in Dread each time he squares up to shoot.

"He's a big time human being,” Chambers said. “This is a kid that's living in the gym and putting in the work every day. He’s a confident young man and he’s getting good shots. That's why it doesn't make sense when his shots aren't falling..."