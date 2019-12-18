Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, starting lineup huddles pregame


Penn State’s starting lineup huddles up before the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Towson Tigers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

On Wednesday, Penn State saw five players named AVCA All-Americans.

Sophomore middle blocker, Kaitlyn Hord was named First Team AVCA All-American.

Senior libero Kendall White was named Second Team All-American for her third straight year. Earlier this season, White was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and set a program record of 1,994 career digs.

Sophomore setter Gabby Blossom was named Third Team All-American. This season, Blossom was also named All-Big Ten second team and All-Northeast Region.

Middle blocker Serena Gray and right side setter Jonni Parker, both sophomores, were named All-American honorable mentions.

Gray was also named an honorable mention All-Region for the second straight season and earned a spot on the Stanford Regional All-Tournament team.

Parker earned All-Northeast Region honors and was given All-Big Ten first team honors earlier this season for the second consecutive year.

