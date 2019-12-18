On Wednesday, Penn State saw five players named AVCA All-Americans.

Sophomore middle blocker, Kaitlyn Hord was named First Team AVCA All-American.

Senior libero Kendall White was named Second Team All-American for her third straight year. Earlier this season, White was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and set a program record of 1,994 career digs.

Sophomore setter Gabby Blossom was named Third Team All-American. This season, Blossom was also named All-Big Ten second team and All-Northeast Region.

Middle blocker Serena Gray and right side setter Jonni Parker, both sophomores, were named All-American honorable mentions.

Gray was also named an honorable mention All-Region for the second straight season and earned a spot on the Stanford Regional All-Tournament team.

Parker earned All-Northeast Region honors and was given All-Big Ten first team honors earlier this season for the second consecutive year.