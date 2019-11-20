It wouldn’t be inaccurate to say that Pat Chambers’ teams at Penn State usually have a “defense-first” mindset, an identity that reflects the ideology of the coach.

More often than not, this mentality has lead to some strong defensive teams, but the Nittany Lions have suffered on the offensive end.

However, through the first four games of the 2019-20 season, it’s the offense that has been the focal point for this Penn State team.

Two weeks into the campaign, Chambers’ side is averaging over 85 points per game, placing them into the top 25 in the country in scoring offense. Penn State is also in the top 50 in the nation in offensive rating and has five players who are averaging at least eight points.

According to their head coach, the Nittany Lions’ success on offense starts with their willingness to share the basketball and generate motion.

“I think we're sharing the ball and we're understanding the importance of moving the ball,” Chambers said. “To be able to score 45 points in the first and 53 in the second shows the firepower that we have...I think everybody's a willing passer right now and wanting to share the ball.”

In Tuesday’s 98-70 win over Bucknell, Penn State’s offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the contest, and this new sense of offensive identity was on full display.

The Nittany Lions saw seven players score at least seven points and four players finish in double figures, including the senior tandem of Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins — who combined for 45 points in the victory.

This is an encouraging sign for a team that is hoping to make a splash in the Big Ten this season and earn its first NCAA tournament berth since 2011.

“I think they're enjoying it, and I think Lamar likes it, so he doesn't have to shoulder all the pressure of scoring like he did last year,” Chambers said. “There's other guys out there that are more than capable. We got four or five guys shooting at a very good clip from three and Mike [Watkins] is producing like we've been hoping he would. So I think that's a positive for our team moving forward.”

Look at it this way: Penn State scored 98 points and shot 60 percent from the floor against a Bucknell team that gave the Nittany Lions all they could handle for the first 20 minutes.

They did all of this despite not making a basket for nearly four minutes toward the end of the game, and only hitting five 3-pointers on the night, which was easily their lowest number of makes from beyond the arc this season.

An offensive performance like this would be a rarity in years past, especially considering the longstanding difficulties that this program has experienced in the halfcourt offense under Chambers.

In fact, it was the defensive struggles that plagued the hosts at times throughout Tuesday’s contest, even as the offense received contributions up and down the lineup.

“No one said it was Myreon Jones’ best game, right?” Chambers said. “But then you put [Izaiah Brockington] in the game and he gives you a spark. You put Curtis [Jones] in the game and he gives you the spark. That's the type of team we have right now and we can go deep into our bench and really get some production.”

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, Penn State’s offense was in sync.

The Nittany Lions capitalized on Bucknell’s mistakes and took what the defense gave them for all 40 minutes en route to an offensive masterclass that built off the success of last Thursday’s dominant victory over Georgetown.

They even cut down on their turnovers — a stat that has plagued Penn State teams in recent years — only finishing with 11 for the game, compared to the 20 it committed against the Hoyas.

While the regular season is less than a month old, Stevens couldn’t help but reflect back on his preseason hopes for Penn State’s offense.

If the first four games are any indication, those hopes seem like they’re coming to fruition.

“It's different when the lights come on and you never know, but these guys have worked really hard and I saw that over the summer,” Stevens said. “Honestly, I'm not surprised. They've put in the work and are really confident and I could see it over the summer just playing with them. We all just trust each other.”