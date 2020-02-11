Going into another tough road environment, No. 13 Penn State looked to extend its already impressive winning streak to seven as it took on a red-hot Purdue team in West Lafayette, Indiana.

And yet again the Nittany Lions were able to pick up a key victory, defeating the Boilermakers 88-76 at Mackey Arena

Penn State’s offense took over as some of its role players were able to step up and hit big shots.

The Nittany Lions took the energy out of the building numerous times with those shots as well as other momentum killing plays throughout the night.

Penn State is now within a half-game of first place Maryland in the Big Ten and is in the midst of perhaps the best run in program history.

With the win, Pat Chambers’ group moves to 19-5 on the season and to 9-4 in conference play.

Lundy catches fire

Freshman forward Seth Lundy was locked in on Tuesday as he had a career-best performance against the Boilermakers.

The Roman Catholic grad dropped a career high 18 points while shooting 6-of-11 from beyond the three point line.

Lundy proved to be extremely efficient in catch and shoot situations and used his big frame to rise over Purdue contests.

His scoring helped alleviate the loss of Myreon Jones who missed his second straight game due to illness.

Watkins has a big night

Senior Mike Watkins stepped up in a big way for the Nittany Lions in their road win against Purdue.

With starting center John Harrar in foul trouble to start, Watkins came off the bench and made big contributions on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

The veteran big man finished with 19 points along with 10 boards in an impressive all around effort in the win against the Boilermakers.

Watkins has found himself a role off the bench and he will need to continue that play as Penn State looks towards the postseason.

Penn State wins the battle from distance

The Nittany Lions had a tremendous shooting night from beyond the arc as they went 14-of-26, which turned out to be the source of much of its offense.

This shooting was critical with Myreon Jones out of the lineup as Penn State was able to find a consistent source of scoring from a spot where they have been just about average over the course of this season.

Not only did the Nittany Lions put up good numbers from long range it well but Purdue shot the three extremely poor as they made just two 3-pointers on over 15 attempts.