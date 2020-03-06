Despite losing four of its last five games, Penn State is on its way to qualifying for its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 and bracketologists are mostly in agreement on where the Nittany Lions stand in relation to the rest of the field.

With just over one week remaining until Selection Sunday, most of the major experts believe that Penn State will be in the field of 68, and are slated to be either a No. 4 seed or No. 5 seed, depending on the analyst.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Nittany Lions should be a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region and would play North Texas in the opening round of the tournament in Sacramento, California.

CBSSports’ Jerry Palm agrees with Lunardi, stating that Penn State is currently a No. 4 seed in the South Region and would play No. 13 Liberty in the first round. As of this week, Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the South Region.

However, SB Nation’s Chris Dobbertean has Penn State as a No. 5 seed in the West Region in his bracket projections. The Nittany Lions would be slated to play Liberty in the opening round before potentially playing No. 4 seed Oregon in the Round of 32.

Lastly, US Today's Shelby Mast pegged the Nittany Lions as a No. 6 seed in the South Region in the most recent edition of the publication's bracketology. Penn State would play 11th-seeded Stanford in Albany in the opening round.