For the third straight year, Penn State has started its season with a pair of victories.

Following the Nittany Lions’ rout of Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday, Penn State overcame a streaky shooting performance to beat Wagner 91-64.

With the loss, Wagner moves to 0-2 on the year and has lost its two games by a combined 61 points.

After the Seahawks remained within an arm’s reach of Penn State for the first half and went to the break down 37-30, the Nittany Lions went on a 13-1 run to start the second half and never looked back.

Here are our takeaways from Saturday’s contest.

Penn State overcomes early shooting struggles

After a streaky night to open the season, Penn State didn’t have much success from anywhere on the floor on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions hit only four of their 14 3-point attempts and shot 38.2 percent from the floor in the first half — a couple of ticks below their field goal percentage last year. Penn State got hot in the second half and improved upon those numbers, helped in part by Wagner’s severe foul trouble.

Myreon Jones led the team in scoring with 14, and Lamar Stevens added 13 of his own. But while Stevens was decently efficient from the floor, the senior forward went 0-for-2 from beyond the arc and only 1-of-5 from the line.

The second stat is notable because it’s symptomatic of Penn State’s performance from the charity stripe through its first two games. In 80 minutes of basketball, the Nittany Lions have gone to the line 57 times and hit only 34, good for a meager 59.6 percent.

Luckily for Penn State, the Nittany Lions had already jumped out to a comfortable lead when they entered the double-bonus with more than 12 minutes to play in the game, and missed free throws didn’t come back to cost them.

Defense remains strong

Pat Chambers has never been coy about what kind of style he wants his teams to play, and that was evident on the defensive end again on Saturday.

Aside from forcing 18 Seahawk turnovers, the Nittany Lion defense kept Wagner’s shooters at bay all night. The Seahawks shot a dismal 40.7 percent from the floor and were 5-of-18 from deep.

Five Nittany Lions had steals, with Jamari Wheeler’s three takeaways leading all players. Mike Watkins didn’t have quite the same impact on the defensive end as he did during his seven-block performance on Tuesday, but he did pick up one more rejection in 22 minutes of game action.

Chambers said before Tuesday’s season-opener that he wants his team to be in the top quarter of the conference defensively, and although the Nittany Lions’ first two opponents have not been Big Ten-quality, the defense has looked as good as advertised.

Wheeler and Myreon Jones command the backcourt

In both games this season, Chambers has elected to run a three-headed backcourt of Wheeler, Myreon Jones and Myles Dread to start. With so much size down low with Stevens and Watkins, playing a trio of guards with varying skill sets has led to some interesting offensive looks for Penn State.

On Tuesday, Dread stole the show with five 3s. But when the sophomore sharpshooter went ice cold on Saturday — hitting only 1-of-9 attempts from downtown — the other two stepped up in a big way.

Wheeler picked up his first points of the young season with a 3-pointer in the first half and followed it with another in the second half, a rarity for the junior point guard. Jones also looked comfortable quarterbacking the offense, dishing out three assists in addition to scoring the ball consistently.

The duo also played well on the other end of the floor, the defensively-minded Wheeler giving Seahawk guards headaches all afternoon, with Jones adding a steal and a few hustle plays of his own.

Up Next

Penn State will head to Washington, D.C. to take on Georgetown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.