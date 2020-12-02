Tony Carr is back in the NBA.

The former Penn State point guard signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans as the NBA begins training camps this week ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The specifics of Carr’s deal are not disclosed, per team policy.

Carr, a former First Team All-Big Ten honoree at Penn State, was drafted by the Pelicans in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft before playing overseas in Italy and Russia.

Last season, Carr played for New Orleans’ NBA G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, where he averaged 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 10 games.

