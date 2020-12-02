NIT Championship, Utah, Tony Carr (10), Shep Garner (33)
Guard Tony Carr (10) high fives guard Shep Garner (33) during the NIT Championship game against Utah on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the Madison Square Garden. Penn State defeated Utah 82-66.

 Caitlin Lee

Tony Carr is back in the NBA.

The former Penn State point guard signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans as the NBA begins training camps this week ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The specifics of Carr’s deal are not disclosed, per team policy.

Carr, a former First Team All-Big Ten honoree at Penn State, was drafted by the Pelicans in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft before playing overseas in Italy and Russia.

Last season, Carr played for New Orleans’ NBA G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, where he averaged 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 10 games.

