In an effort to ensure the safety of all athletes, coaches, and personnel involved in the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the NCAA is hosting the entire tournament in one location.

The NCAA is currently aiming for this location to be the city of Indianapolis and the surrounding area and is in preliminary talks with the city as well as the state of Indiana.

NCAA relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites: https://t.co/ietxNuODHi pic.twitter.com/P0uTXq2O1j — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) November 16, 2020

Indianapolis was already slated to host this year's Final Four from April 3-5, 2021.

