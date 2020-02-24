After checking in at No. 9 last week, Penn State has fallen to No. 16 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions played two games in the last seven days and lost both by single digits, falling to Illinois and Indiana. Their record sits at 20-7 on the year and 10-6 in the Big Ten.

Penn State will host Rutgers on Wednesday, before hitting the road to face Iowa on Sunday, as the Nittany Lions will look to improve to 12-6 in the Big Ten this season.

Overall, there were six Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.