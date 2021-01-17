The dream season which was the 2019-20 campaign feels like years ago for Penn State.

This season has been much more frustrating for the Nittany Lions, with close losses paired with an 18-day layoff resulting in the team being two games under .500.

The break being caused by coronavirus issues within the team resulted in a pause on program activities and nearly three weeks without a game.

So as Penn State took the court on Sunday, it hoped to patch all of that chaos up with a win.

While Jim Ferry’s group fell short against the Boilermakers as it lost 80-72, Penn State did not fall short in terms of its effort and intensity.

The Nittany Lions looked anxious to get back on the court as Ferry had alluded to in his media availability on Thursday, but with that came some inevitable rust.

Penn State’s sloppiness was apparent early on, as the team missed its first nine threes and struggled to find a shooting rhythm throughout the game.

“We started out and we couldn't make a shot,” Ferry said. ”That was some of the rust that we had from being off a little bit. I thought once we got our second wind we really locked in and we also defended better.”

Thanks to the shooting woes of the Boilermakers in the first half, the Nittany Lions were able to stay in the game and used their fresh legs to cut Purdue’s lead to one at half.

While Purdue would eventually go on an early second half run that wound up deciding this matchup, Ferry was proud of his team’s performance and specifically big man John Harrar.

“I thought we played extremely hard,” Ferry said. “When we played together we looked like a team that was connected. And I thought John Harrar was just phenomenal, his will to compete and his will to win. But again it's stuff that we just got to keep building on.”

Harrar, despite being shorter than both Purdue big men Trevion Williams and Zach Edey, was able to score a career-high 14 points and snagged nine offensive rebounds as part of his double-double for Penn State.

So while it is fair to say that the Nittany Lions have their issues on the interior, it is not for a lack of effort.

Harrar and the rest of the team have consistently put their bodies on the line to try and make a play on either end of the floor.

Another big contributor for Penn State was Myreon Jones, who had a game-high 23 points and was able to keep the Nittany Lions within striking distance.

Jones, after an inconsistent shooting start, was able to find his rhythm in the second half, which shouldn’t be surprising given the layoff.

The shooting struggles for Penn State were something that could have been predicted but Ferry was simply focused on the team getting good shots up, regardless if they converted or not.

“It's hard with the lay off, we didn’t have a lot of practices and we didn't have a lot of games but again, I don't want to keep using that,” Ferry said. “Our guys are in the gym all the time. I'm more concerned with focusing on things that we can control. We can't control the ball going in. We can control taking good shots, control getting good shots, but we can’t control the ball going in.”

They’ll have a chance to make up for Sunday’s shooting performance this week as they have entered a stretch of four games in six days and have a road test against Illinois on Tuesday.

