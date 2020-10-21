Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers resigned from his position on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour accepted Chambers' resignation, the university said via statement.

"Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour accepted the resignation of head men's basketball coach Pat Chambers today following an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers. The new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated's article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices," the statement reads.

Barbour revealed that she and Penn State president Eric Barron received the findings of the internal investigations within the last two weeks, and that the team learned of Chambers' resignation on Wednesday.

Chambers previously admitted to using a comment referencing a “noose” around former guard Rasir Bolton’s neck in a January 2019 exchange. Bolton said that this led to his transfer to Iowa State following the 2018-19 season.

Penn State announced current assistant and former Duquesne head coach Jim Ferry will take over as the interim coach.

Chambers coached Penn State to a 148-150 overall record and an NIT title in 2018.