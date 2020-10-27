Former 2021 Penn State Basketball commit TaQuan Woodley announced he would be reopening his recruitment on Tuesday and decommitting from the Nittany Lions.

Woodley announced his decision via Instagram.

The Camden, New Jersey, native cited that the resignation of Pat Chambers had the most to do with the decision he made.

Chambers resigned amid an internal investigation prompted by an article that came out July 6, which chronicled comments from the former coach that were directed at former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, in which Chambers made reference to a "noose" around Bolton's neck.

The 6-foot-7 Woodley has been a star at Camden High School in New Jersey, where he possesses a unique combination of size and athleticism.

