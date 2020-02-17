After checking in at No. 13 last week, Penn State has vaulted up to No. 9 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions played two games in the last seven days and won pretty comfortably over Purdue and Northwestern, improving to 20-5 on the year and 10-4 in the Big Ten.

Penn State will host Illinois on Tuesday, before hitting the road to face Indiana on Sunday, as the Nittany Lions will look to improve to 12-4 in the Big Ten this season.

Overall, there were four Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.