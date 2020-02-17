MBB vs Northwestern, Chambers and Lion
Penn State men's basketball head coach Pat Chambers celebrates a victory against Northwestern with the Nittany Lion during the alma mater Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Lindsey Toomer

After checking in at No. 13 last week, Penn State has vaulted up to No. 9 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions played two games in the last seven days and won pretty comfortably over Purdue and Northwestern, improving to 20-5 on the year and 10-4 in the Big Ten.

Penn State will host Illinois on Tuesday, before hitting the road to face Indiana on Sunday, as the Nittany Lions will look to improve to 12-4 in the Big Ten this season.

Overall, there were four Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.

