With the college career of one of Penn State’s all-time leading rebounders and blockers in Mike Watkins coming to a close, questions arise about both the Nittany Lions’ interior defense and center position for the upcoming season.

Watkins, who finished his four years at University Park with 953 rebounds and 265 blocks, gave way to rising senior John Harrar in the starting lineup for roughly half of Penn State’s games the last two seasons.

Still, with Watkins out of the picture, Harrar will be expected to contribute more than his 4.6 rebounds per game and nine blocks in total from the 2019-20 campaign.

Not only will Harrar lose the support of his partner at the center position in Watkins, little help is on the way.

Entering the 2020-21 campaign, Harrar will be the only true big man on roster after Harcum College’s 6-foot-10, 225 pound center Valdir Manuel decided in June not to transfer to Penn State.

Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class features two guards in Dallion Johnson and DJ Gordon, as well as forward Caleb Dorsey. All three are under 6-foot-7 and will provide little help to Harrar in the post.

However, if the Nittany Lions intend to deploy more “small ball” strategies on offense and defense, Penn State will not need to look outside the program to give Harrar help.

Senior Trent Buttrick, who has been limited to a reserve role across his first three years in Happy Valley, will be the second tallest player on the roster at 6-foot-8 for the Nittany Lions behind Harrar.

Known more as a catch-and-shoot player on the perimeter, Buttrick could be asked by head coach Pat Chambers to change his game as a smaller center.

After a quiet freshman season, Patrick Kelly could expect to receive an increased role in his second year with the Nittany Lions.

At 6-foot-7, Kelly possesses the height, albeit with a slim frame at 215 pounds. If he can put on and maintain weight, expect Kelly as another potential option at the “five” for Penn State.

Even sophomore Seth Lundy, who as a smooth 6-foot-6 wing player demonstrated shooting prowess, 39% from 3-point range last season, and defensive versatility, may be called upon to man the low block.

In a hypothetical fast-paced lineup with Jamari Wheeler running the point, Myreon Jones as the off-ball guard and both Izaiah Brockington and Myles Dread on the wings, Lundy would give Penn State five playmakers on the court at once.

Whether Chambers will go small frequently remains to be seen, but the bench options behind Harrar are sparse at the center position.

The Nittany Lions could turn to unsung contributors like Buttrick and Kelly to ease Harrar’s burden, or give increased roles to rotation players like Lundy.

Either way, the loss of Watkins is insurmountable.

His knack for rebounding and blocking shots were crucial parts of Penn State’s stellar defense, in addition to since-departed defensive stalwart Lamar Stevens and shifty guard Curtis Jones Jr.

Watkins’ rare skills to rebound, block and throw down the occasional alley oop will be missed around Penn State, but Harrar is more than capable of filling his void.

The question is not whether Harrar can produce in a starting role, as he has started 40 games over his three year career. Instead, it must be asked-who will help?

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE