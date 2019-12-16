Men's Basketball, Maryland, Dunk Reaction
Guard Myreon Jones (0), guard Myles Dread (2) and forward Mike Watkins (24) react to guard Izaiah Brockington (12) making a dunk during the men’s basketball game against Maryland at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

After a 9-2 start to the 2019-20 season, Penn State was ranked No. 23 in Monday's edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions have not been ranked in the AP Poll since 1996, and this was a significant milestone for a program that has historically struggled to achieve relevance in the Big Ten. 

This news sent shockwaves through social media, with many giving some perspective on just how long its been since Penn State was last seen in the AP Poll. 

Penn State students took to Twitter to express their excitement at the news.

Some alumni could hardly believe that the Nittany Lions are ranked ahead of traditional powerhouse North Carolina. 

Others had fun with the team's ranking of 23. 

The Daily Collegian's own Matthew Lingerman could hardly believe it himself. 

The Nittany Lions will look to improve to 10-2 when they host Central Connecticut State on Friday.  

