After a 9-2 start to the 2019-20 season, Penn State was ranked No. 23 in Monday's edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions have not been ranked in the AP Poll since 1996, and this was a significant milestone for a program that has historically struggled to achieve relevance in the Big Ten.

This news sent shockwaves through social media, with many giving some perspective on just how long its been since Penn State was last seen in the AP Poll.

The last time Penn State basketball was ranked, UMass was No. 1, Allen Iverson was at Georgetown and the Bryce Jordan Center was two months old https://t.co/V0HqFzveU5 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 16, 2019

Predictably, this is the first time ever that Penn State basketball and Indiana football have been ranked in the same school year. Came close in the early 1950s — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 16, 2019

The last time Penn State basketball was ranked, the Macarena was the biggest song of the year. — Adam Bittner (@fugimaster24) December 16, 2019

Penn State students took to Twitter to express their excitement at the news.

penn state is better than Alabama in football and UNC in basketball in 2019 inject it into all of my veins — Vinny Nardella (@vnardella5) December 16, 2019

🚨Penn State Basketball is ranked No. 23, the first time the program has been ranked SINCE 1996!!! I AM HYPERVENTILATING. 🚨 #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/SQMmSmC0Rn — Dylan Burd (@Sports_Burd) December 16, 2019

Some alumni could hardly believe that the Nittany Lions are ranked ahead of traditional powerhouse North Carolina.

We now live in a world where Penn State is ranked in basketball and UNC isn’t https://t.co/5pnqgbPvoM — Cory V Lestochi (@Cory_Lestochi) December 16, 2019

PENN STATE BASKETBALL IS RANKED https://t.co/oRbFljeCTt — evan romano (@EvanRomano) December 16, 2019

Others had fun with the team's ranking of 23.

Penn State basketball is the greatest thing in the sport's history to be associated with the No. 23. https://t.co/eWzCVbZubJ — Stephen Pianovich (@SPianovich) December 16, 2019

FAMOUS NUMBER 23S:MICHAEL JORDANLeBRON JAMESPENN STATE BASKETBALL — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 16, 2019

The Daily Collegian's own Matthew Lingerman could hardly believe it himself.

If you told me four years ago that I'd be writing a "Penn State men's basketball is ranked" article I might've laughed in your face https://t.co/zxYVduLvdV — Matt Lingerman (@linger_man) December 16, 2019

The Nittany Lions will look to improve to 10-2 when they host Central Connecticut State on Friday.