WASHINGTON, D.C. — From the get-go of Thursday evening’s matchup between Penn State and Georgetown, it didn’t feel like a mid-November game.

Sure, there were careless turnovers which come with early season learning curves teams must traverse, but the atmosphere in Capital One Arena paired with the physicality and intensity with which the teams played made the game feel like a postseason affair.

That energy, however, wasn’t due to the cache of Georgetown or the Big East, or because the Hoyas were taking advantage of a Nittany Lion team which was on its heels early in its first game on the road.

In fact, it was quite the opposite, because it was Penn State who set the tone in Georgetown’s home arena.

“They beat us at everything,” Hoya coach Patrick Ewing said. “We just did not handle the moment.”

The 81-66 final and box score is enough to prove that, but Penn State passed the eye test, too.

From the opening tip, the Nittany Lions played faster and more aggressively on both ends of the floor and forced the Hoyas to match up with them instead of vice versa.

While Georgetown may end up being a fringe NCAA Tournament team — or could miss the Big Dance altogether — this week’s AP Poll saw Georgetown earn four top-25 votes, and Ewing’s squad has a couple of talented players.

This was by no means an easy team to face on the road.

But whether or not the Hoyas end up being a truly quality opponent doesn’t matter when assessing Penn State’s performance.

Rather, Thursday’s win should be viewed as having just as much gravitas as last season’s marquee wins over Virginia Tech and Michigan, who at the time were ranked No. 13 and No. 6, respectively, because on Thursday, Penn State was the better team for 40 minutes.

In the team’s first road game of the season and in front of a raucous opposing crowd, Penn State was dominant.

Even during spurts of scoring from Georgetown, often following the Nittany Lions’ struggles to break the press, Penn State managed to quell any true comeback attempts.

“They would make a big shot or big play, maybe steal the momentum just for a little bit, and then we were able to get a big shot or a big stop or a big rebound,” Pat Chambers said. “I thought that was critical. I thought our mindset was really good, especially early in the second half, when they went on a little bit of a run. We just [have a] next play mentality, next play mentality, so really proud of these guys.”

To a fan, that mentality might sound cliche. But if the players on the team actually buy into it, it could be the difference between starting 0-10 in conference play and jumping out to a hot start in the Big Ten.

At some point this season, the Nittany Lion offense will likely regress to its mean. The team won’t finish the season stroking 40 percent of its 3-point attempts like it has so far, and opposing squads will eventually score more than 66 points in a game. But if Penn State continues to dictate the tempo and intensity level — especially in the early goings of games — it will avoid long stretches like the one which effectively ended Penn State’s postseason hopes before the midway point of last season’s Big Ten slate.

All too often last year, Penn State allowed opposing teams to get out in front early, forcing itself to dig out of unnecessary holes. It was a main contributor to Penn State finishing 4-9 on the road and 1-3 at neutral sites.

But as long as the Nittany Lions control the pace of games early on, they will remain competitive.

“[It’s] what we do every day in practice, we just play as hard as we can,” sophomore guard Myles Dread said. “No matter who it is, no matter what we do, coach [Chambers] preaches all the time, ‘Put your walls up.’ We don't even see the outside. We just worry about the 10 guys on the court, and everybody on the bench.”