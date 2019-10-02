After a standout junior season that saw him be given First Team All-Big Ten honors, Lamar Stevens was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday morning.

The senior forward led Penn State in scoring and rebounding with 19.9 points per game and 7.7 rebounds.

Stevens finished second in the Big Ten in scoring last season behind Purdue’s Carsen Edwards. Stevens is the highest scoring returning player.

After an underwhelming 2019 season for the Nittany Lions, Stevens will have even more weight on his shoulders as he is the only returning player on Penn State’s roster to score double digit points per game a season ago.