After getting back in the win column against Rutgers, Penn State has a chance to complete the season sweep of Iowa on Saturday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are four-point favorites against the Hawkeyes, despite beating Iowa back in January.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 15-11-2 against the spread this season, while the Hawkeyes are 17-9-2 against the spread.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a small underdog on the road.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 151.5. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Iowa 77, Penn State 72

Penn State has historically played well in Iowa City, but the Nittany Lions are going up against an Iowa team that has been dominant at home this season.

The Hawkeyes have only lost one game Carver Hawkeye Arena in 2019-20, and I don't expect Penn State to add to that tally.

While the Nittany Lions may see the return of sophomore guard Myreon Jones to the starting lineup, he likely won't be at 100 percent on Saturday.

Even if Lamar Stevens turns in another strong effort on the road, I still think Pat Chambers' group falls just short to Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes.