After a 2018-19 season in which he was the Big Ten’s leading scorer and rebounder, Lamar Stevens was named as one of 20 players on the Karl Malone power forward watch list, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Named after two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Stevens averaged nearly 20 points and eight rebounds per game a year ago, and is expected to be one of the most prolific scorers in the Big Ten this season. Stevens is expected to earn All-Conference preseason honors in the coming weeks.