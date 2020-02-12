Penn State forward Lamar Stevens has been voted as the Daily Collegian Athlete of the Week.

Stevens had perhaps the best week of his illustrious career as his 24 points in East Lansing helped him and his team beat Michigan State on the road for the first time in the Pat Chambers era.

The senior big man then went on to have a career-best day at home as he dropped 33 points while playing all but three minutes to ensure that the Nittany Lions won at home.

Stevens also pulled down seven rebounds in each of those two games and stayed rock solid on defense.