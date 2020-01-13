Four weeks after earning its first Top-25 appearance in more than two decades, Penn State dropped out of the AP Poll on Monday.

The Nittany Lions had a difficult last seven days, falling to Rutgers last Tuesday before losing at home to Wisconsin on Saturday. Formerly ranked No. 21, Penn State is now in the "Others receiving votes" category, with 36 votes.

Things won’t get any easier, as Penn State will travel to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota on Wednesday, only to come home and face Ohio State on Saturday.

Overall, there were five Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.