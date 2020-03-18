While Penn State’s season ended abruptly due to coronavirus concerns, there were no shortage of memorable moments that came from one of the best regular seasons for the program in some time.

Behind signature victories, and incendiary individual performances, the Nittany Lions finished the year with a record of 21-10, and were well on their way to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

Here are the 10 most memorable moments from the 2019-20 season.

10. Penn State defeats Northwestern for eighth straight win

The peak of Penn State’s season came during a historic eight game win streak which saw the Nittany Lions climb all the way up to No. 9 in the AP Poll.

Pat Chambers’ group dominated this game throughout most of the 40 minutes and were led by Lamar Stevens’ 23 points and seven rebounds. This win put Penn State at 20-5 and would also be its third straight victory without sophomore guard Myreon Jones.

9. Lamar Stevens passes Jesse Arnelle on all-time scoring list

Senior forward Lamar Stevens reached yet another milestone in Penn State’s loss to Indiana on Feb. 23 as he moved into second place on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Stevens passed Arnelle on a tough driving layup, as part of a memorable second-half comeback attempt against the Hoosiers that fell just short. He finished the game with 29 points and was set to break Talor Battle’s all-time scoring record if the postseason was not cancelled.

8. The “Curtis Jones Game”

Graduate transfer Curtis Jones Jr. provided some key depth for Penn State this season but had no bigger moment than when he stepped up in the Nittany Lions road win against Michigan.

Jones Jr. had a season high 18 points in the win against the Wolverines, all of which came in the second half.

The former Indiana and Oklahoma State guard caught fire down the stretch, knocking down three straight triples which helped Penn State put away Michigan at the Crisler Center and moved the team to 14-5 on the season.

7. Pat Chambers finally wins in Mackey

The then-No. 13 Nittany Lions came into their road matchup with Purdue as six-point underdogs, as they had not won in West Lafayette since 2006.

But Chambers’ team dominated the Boilermakers from start to finish in this one as Penn State’s hot shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and Mike Watkins’ 19 points helped carry the team to a convincing victory.

This was the first win at Mackey Arena for Penn State in the Chambers era.

6. Myles Dread’s game winning 3-pointer against Rutgers

Penn State came into its home matchup against Rutgers looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season.

When the Nittany Lions were up by 18 points at halftime, it seemed as if the team would break its two-game skid and make up ground in the extremely tight Big Ten standings.

But a dominant second half by the Scarlet Knights on the road gave the home fans a scare as Rutgers came back to take the lead with less than a minute remaining in the game.

However, after struggling to shoot the ball all night, Myles Dread came up large as the sophomore guard hit one of the biggest 3-pointers of his Penn State career to give the Nittany Lions a one point lead.

One last defensive stand helped secure the victory in what would end up being the last win of a historic regular season for Penn State.

5. Penn State defeats Minnesota in front of sold-out Bryce Jordan Center

As No. 22 Penn State came off of a big win at Michigan State, its fans responded by selling out the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time since the 2011 season.

The matchup was extremely anticipated as the Gophers defeated Penn State earlier in the season, and Stevens and Minnesota forward Daniel Oturu were seen exchanging heated words after the game.

Stevens responded by dropping a career high 33 points in front of the sellout crowd in a six-point win for Penn State. The senior went on to compliment Oturu after the game, saying that his competitive fire is what the game is all about.

4. Myreon Jones’ six 3-pointers in win at Michigan State

Penn State had a phenomenal season on the road this year, winning in many places where they had been blown out over the past decade.

One of which was the Breslin Center in East Lansing, as the Nittany Lions knocked off No. 16 Michigan State in what was one of the most critical matchups of the year.

Myreon Jones led the way for Penn State as he hit a career high six triples on eight attempts in the win against the Spartans that counted for 18 of his 20 total points. This extended Penn State’s win streak to five and put the Nittany Lions in contention for a Big Ten regular season title.

3. Penn State scores last 12 points in win over Yale

As the final minutes approached in Penn State’s early season matchup with Yale, it seemed that the Nittany Lions would drop their first game of the campaign.

Down by as many as 14 points in the second half, Chambers’ group could not put together a run to get back into this one, until the final four minutes arrived.

Trailing 56-46, Penn State staged a dramatic run which cut the Yale lead down to one with less than a minute to go. A 12-0 run was capped off by a huge 3-pointer from Dread to give the Nittany Lions a two point lead with 56 seconds to go.

A couple key defensive stands including a steal from Izaiah Brockington helped seal a crucial victory in one of the most dramatic comebacks of Penn State’s season.

2. Signature win at the Palestra

Inside the “Mecca of College Basketball,” No. 21 Penn State was set for a top 25 matchup as it took on No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

In front of a packed house, both teams went back and forth, throwing haymakers at each other before the Nittany Lions were ultimately able to come away with the win.

Naismith Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza didn’t disappoint as the Hawkeye big man finished with 34 points and 12 boards. But it was Brockington, a Philadelphia native, who stole the show for Penn State as his season-high 23 points was enough for his team to pull out the victory in what felt like a special day for the program.

The victory was capped off by a vicious Mike Watkins alley oop in the final minutes that sent the storied gym into an absolute frenzy.

1. Penn State upsets No. 4 Maryland at the Bryce Jordan Center

In a game which set the tone for the rest of the season, an unranked Penn State team was able to defeat No. 4 Maryland for its first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

It was on the defensive end of the floor where Penn State won the game, as the team forced 20 Terrapin turnovers while blocking 10 shots as well. The Nittany Lions also held star guard Anthony Cowan to 5-of-17 shooting while containing big man Jalen Smith for most of the night.

While Maryland held it close in the second half, the Nittany Lions were able to make enough plays to hold off the No. 4 team in the nation and the students responded by storming the court to celebrate with the team.