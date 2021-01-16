Penn State’s recent run-in with the coronavirus may have come with a silver lining for the program.

It’s not a good thing to have an outbreak within a team on the surface level, but this unfortunate incident brought about a hiatus in the team’s Big Ten schedule when it was most needed.

The Nittany Lions are 0-3 in conference play so far and have had two games postponed, both of which were against ranked teams in games the blue and white would not have been favored in.

Penn State had managed to keep most games close, but in the end it has fallen short in every Big Ten contest so far.

The stoppage in the Nittany Lions’ season may have allowed the players to ease away some frustrations and regroup as a team, while also providing the coaching staff time to reevaluate the team’s game plan going forward.

This weekend, Penn State will have the opportunity to prove it has what it takes to turn the season around.

The Nittany Lions will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face off against Purdue Sunday, where they will have an opportunity to secure their first win in the Big Ten this season.

Purdue is currently sitting in the middle of the Big Ten standings at 4-3, but has played well recently — upsetting a ranked Michigan State team away from home and rolling over Indiana by 12 points.

Similar to Penn State, Purdue utilizes a lineup that sees eight players get 15-plus minutes of playing time a game. The Boilermakers, however go even deeper into their bench and often employ a 10-man rotation.

While Penn State does have a deep lineup, a major concern for Sunday’s contest is the availability of some of its players. It remains unknown how many players will be able to play, but interim head coach Jim Ferry said the team will have “enough” guys available.

A second issue facing the team is the extreme length between its last two games. Many players may be experiencing rustiness after not being able to practice for some time.

Penn State’s coaching staff has had to perfectly plan the team’s last week of practice in order to get its team ready for Sunday’s game and the other three games next week.

“We had to be smart when we brought these guys back. By Wednesday, we had to get up and down the court, we had to play,” Ferry said. “Our next two days of practice (Friday and Saturday) are really vital for two reasons — we can't blow them out because we got four games ahead of us next week, but we need to practice because we got to get conditioning, which we haven't had.”

Purdue is a team that matches up well with Penn State. The Boilermakers start four guards, opting to play small as Penn State has done many times this season.

The Boilermakers’ backcourt is led by a trio of guards who all average around 10 points per game — juniors Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic, and redshirt freshman Brandon Newman.

Despite playing with four guards, Purdue has had no trouble rebounding the ball, as they have a +6.9 rebounding margin compared to Penn State’s -0.1. This is, in-part, thanks to Stafanovic and Newman’s roles as “big guards,” as the two both stand at 6’5”.

One key advantage for the Nittany Lions will likely come in the turnover battle. Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten in turnover margin at +3.57, while Purdue is No. 12 at -1.93.

The Nittany Lions will need to further exploit this advantage if they are to claim their first conference win.

Like many teams in the Big Ten, Purdue does have a star big man in junior Trevion Williams.

Williams has recently seen his name enter national award conversations and excels in all facets of the game, averaging 15.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Aside from Williams, Purdue also has a talented freshman who is a large presence in the paint — Zach Edey. Edey is 7-foot-4 and averages 8.2 points per game on 59% shooting.

It’s been evident so far this season that Penn State struggles to defend the post, but the break in the Nittany Lions’ season has allowed them to work on implementing changes that are desperately needed.

Ferry said the Nittany Lions made adjustments to their post defense right after the loss to Indiana, but haven't had a chance to see them in action due to the postponements of the Wisconsin and Ohio State games.

“We really haven't been able to put to test what the adjustments are going to be,” Ferry said. “I don't want to share the secret, but there'll be some adjustments and we know we got to get better at it. We've been focusing on it.”

In terms of how they play, Purdue and Penn State are polar opposites.

The Boilermakers are currently last in the Big Ten in scoring at just 71.7 points per game, while the Nittany Lions are currently fifth with 78.4 points per game.

Purdue is third in the conference on defense, giving up 66.4 points per game, while Penn State sits last at 76.3 points per game.

Purdue is a classic example of a Big Ten team, capable of grinding out low-scoring games and slowing the opposition down. This season, the Boilermakers’ opponents have played at the 43rd slowest pace out of all 345 teams currently playing in the NCAA.

The Nittany Lions will look to best Purdue to pick up their first Big Ten win of the campaign Sunday at 1 p.m.

