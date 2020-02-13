As Penn State continues to have one of its best seasons in program history, the team's national perception keeps rising.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Seth Greenberg said the Nittany Lions were "Final Four good", and now his colleague at ESPN, Jay Bilas, has pegged Pat Chambers' group as a possible Elite Eight team.

Penn State is ranked 12th overall in the latest edition of Bilas' college basketball rankings on Wednesday and he believes it can beat "almost anybody." Joining the Nittany Lions in the "Elite Eight Possibilities" tier are Auburn, Kentucky, Villanova, Oregon and LSU, among others.

"If he stays healthy, [Lamar] Stevens will be the leading career scorer at Penn State, and he has led a resurgence of the program to challenging for the Big Ten title," Bilas writes. "That does not happen overnight."