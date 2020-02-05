In its most impressive win of the season, Penn State relied on its tough defense to steal extra possessions from Michigan State, which proved to be so valuable in a game that went down to the wire.

The Spartans turned the ball over 15 times in the game compared to just eight total for the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State finished the game shooting 47 percent from the field while Penn State shot just 41 percent, but the Nittany Lions were able to attempt eight more shots than the Spartans due to those extra possessions.

Jamari Wheeler was matched up with Cassius Winston for the majority of the game, and the junior guard made things difficult for Winston whenever he was on the floor.

This sequence starts with Wheeler fighting over an off-ball screen to chase the Michigan State point guard to the opposite wing where he has to fight over another screen before going back the other way.

The whole time Wheeler is within arms reach of Winston, not letting him out of his sight and hounding him whenever he touches the ball.

As Winston gets a screen to drive baseline, Wheeler stays on his hip and in the back of Winston’s mind as Lamar Stevens provides the help and forces a tough, off-hand reverse layup attempt.

This would start a run of sloppiness for the Spartans that would see four turnovers in five possessions.

Here, Wheeler is all over Foster Loyer as he uses a down-screen to get open on the wing, but Winston expects his fellow guard to cut higher to the wing and the ball is thrown away.

The next time down the floor, Myles Dread caused all sorts of problems for Loyer on the perimeter.

Dread easily fights over two ball screens to get back into position and make any sort of play difficult for the smaller Michigan State ball handler.

Penn State’s determination to get over the top of screens with a weak hedge forced the Spartans into a ton of mistakes, just like this one here as Mike Watkins finds himself with the ball in the paint after an errant pass.

On this possession, Dread gets switched onto the larger Xavier Tillman in the post, and Michigan State is focused on getting Tillman the ball.

Dread fronts Tillman and makes the Spartan forward fight for positioning in the post before stealing the entry pass and taking it the other way.

Here is yet another example of the Nittany Lions making perimeter passing hard on Michigan State.

Both Myreon Jones and Wheeler deny both passes that the Spartans were looking for in this set.

Wheeler’s determination to keep the ball out of Winston’s hands forces Michigan State to settle for a three pointer at the top of the key taken by Marcus Bingham.

Bingham shoots just 20 percent from 3-point range on the year, and Penn State did not seem too concerned with his open attempt.

Just a minute later, Wheeler forced another bad possession out of Michigan State, this time resulting in a turnover and an open 3-pointer at the other end.

The junior guard forces Winston to pick up his dribble after a ball-screen and makes any sort of pass difficult.

Winston’s pass looks to be deflected by Wheeler and Izaiah Brockington is able to come away with possession.

Throughout the second half, Michigan State tightened up its offense and Winston made tough shot after tough shot as the Spartans cut the lead down the stretch.

Winston started to heat up and create for his offense, but was still a major focus of Penn State’s defense.

On this play, Watkins traps the ball handler off the pick and roll with Wheeler, and the Nittany Lions’ big man swats the ball out of bounds, forcing the Spartans to reset.

Late in the game, Wheeler almost created yet another possession for Penn State with this play here, but the junior guard was called for a foul after losing control of the ball at half court.

But Wheeler would respond with another stellar defensive sequence that would prove crucial for his team.

On the ensuing possession, the Florida native sticks to Winston like glue through a double screen, forcing the Spartans best player to give up the ball.

Michigan State had to settle for a contested look from beyond the arc that would miss and keep the game at just a one point deficit for the Nittany Lions.

Winston would finish the game with 25 points and nine assists, but shot only 8-of-21 from the field and 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, with three turnovers as well.

Penn State’s stellar first half put it in position to compete against the Big Ten’s best team, and the Nittany Lions’ defense throughout led to their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.