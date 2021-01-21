No team has had it tougher than Penn State to start the season.

The No. 1 strength of schedule in the nation, according to KenPom.

A 19-day gap between games due to the coronavirus.

And an 0-5 start to Big Ten play.

Interim head coach Jim Ferry was quick to note in his postgame press conference how difficult of a season it's been for his Nittany Lions.

“It's really challenging, it’s brutal,” Ferry said. “Because of the unprecedented year that we had, we probably could have filled our schedule with lower level teams but we didn’t — we decided ‘let’s play’ and give ourselves a chance to get to the NCAA tournament.”

During the 0-5 skid to start conference play, the Nittany Lions were getting crushed in the paint, fouling at the highest rate in the Big Ten and struggling to get to the foul line themselves.

All of that hindered Penn State’s ability to get out and run in transition and play the way Ferry has wanted his team to all season.

But the Nittany Lions may have found their winning formula for the remainder of the season in their 75-67 win over Rutgers at home.

They committed just 11 fouls, over 10 less than the team’s average per game, outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 40-27 and were level at 38 with the visitors in points in the paint.

“That’s what we’ve been preaching all season,” junior guard Myreon Jones said. “In practice we talk about just defend, rebound and don’t foul — if we do that we’ll be successful in every game.”

At one point, Penn State led by 17 points and despite a late run from Rutgers in the second half, the Nittany Lions never trailed in the game.

Defensive rotations were crisp, senior forward John Harrar was altering shots at the rim without fouling and the pace was the highest it had been in a game in a while for Penn State.

“I think it’s the way we were playing earlier in the season when we had those good wins and beat VCU, beat Virginia Tech,” Ferry said. “Obviously when you get to Big Ten play it’s a little bit different because there’s bigger, more physical guys and we were fouling too much and getting hurt interior-wise and getting strung out defensively.”

For 40 minutes in the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday night, the Nittany Lions were back into a rhythm they hadn’t been in since those early season nonconference games.

Penn State is in a unique spot in the Big Ten because it has played the fewest number of games at just 10.

During the 19-day period where the team didn’t play a game, the Nittany Lions weren’t even able to practice due to quarantine protocols.

“I really believe that those two games that we had at Purdue and Illinois helped us get better to put a product out like we did tonight, which is the way we’re supposed to play,” Ferry said. “Now we just have to do it consistently.”

Rutgers, at one point the No. 11 team in the nation, is now in a spot familiar to Penn State as it has lost its last five games in the conference and is looking for answers.

The Big Ten has proved to be the toughest and most competitive conference in all of college basketball this season and it seems like any team can win on any night.

“Greatest league in the country, by far, it’s not even close,” Ferry said. “Northwestern’s a good team and they’ve lost a bunch in a row, heck, we’re a good team and we’ve lost a bunch in a row.”

With the toughest schedule in the nation to this point, there could be reason for optimism for the Nittany Lions as their remaining schedule will ease up a bit.

Despite the 1-5 start to Big Ten play, Penn State could still end up in the NCAA tournament and accomplish what Ferry wanted to with this gauntlet of a schedule — but it’s going to take a special kind of toughness.

“Everybody’s going through it in stretches and I think it’s whoever’s going to be ‘Big Ten mentally tough’ is going to be able to survive,” Ferry said. “It’s not just regular mental toughness, it’s Big Ten mental toughness because this league is so good.”

