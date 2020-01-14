After falling to Rutgers and Wisconsin last week, Penn State hits the road for a date against Minnesota on Wednesday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 3.5-point underdogs against the Gophers, even though Minnesota is just 9-7 on the season.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 8-7-1 against the spread this season while the Gophers are 10-5-1 against the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -105, while the best current odds for Minnesota lie at -110 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is +140, while the Gophers’ has hovered around -175, meaning if you were to place $100 on Minnesota winning, the payout would be $157.14.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 144.5. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome is undefined at the moment.

Prediction: Penn State 69, Minnesota 66

Conventional wisdom would suggest that Penn State would use this game to rebound from two consecutive difficult losses.

But Minnesota has historically been a tough place for the Nittany Lions to win. In fact, last year’s game came down to a single possession at the end of the contest.

I expect a similar result to be in play this time around. However, instead of the Nittany Lions coming up short on the final play of the game, I think Lamar Stevens and company will find a way to win on the road.

Penn State is going to need a great game from Mike Watkins and an improved shooting display from its guards. But in a game of this magnitude, it will be Stevens who has the ball in his hands late in the contest.

And unlike last year, the senior forward will carry his team to a crucial road victory in the Big Ten.