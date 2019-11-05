At media day on Oct. 7, Pat Chambers said that his team has more answers than questions ahead of this season.

Tuesday’s regular season home opener against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore at 7 p.m. will be Penn State’s first official chance to prove that, and ahead of the clash, Chambers provided some more key clarification.

Chambers announced at a press conference Monday that he’ll run Lamar Stevens, Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler, Myles Dread and Mike Watkins as the first starting five of the season.

Perhaps most notably included in that group is Watkins, who was not available for the start of last year’s season.

“He’s had a good two weeks of practice, a good two weeks academically, he’s taking care of everything he needs to off the floor, and on the floor he’s dominating in practice,” Chambers said. “I'm gonna start Mike tomorrow night because it's his last first home game, if that makes any sense. And he's a senior, fifth-year senior, so I want to reward him for his loyalty, so he'll start.”

The inclusion of three guards in the starting lineup is noteworthy, as well, because it means that aside from Watkins and Stevens, the next tallest player will be the 6-foot-4 Dread.

Last year, Josh Reaves filled the wing role beside Stevens and whichever big man started, giving reason to believe redshirt sophomore Izaiah Brockington — who is also 6-foot-4 but has been called the team’s most athletic player — was going to be included in this year’s starting five.

The decision to start Jones means the Nittany Lions will have a backcourt with two effective shooters in him and Dread, and Chambers said that group of five has gelled over the preseason at both ends of the floor.

Brockington and John Harrar will both figure heavily into the rotation, with Trent Buttrick and freshman wing Seth Lundy filling out tomorrow’s team which is expected to play nine Nittany Lions.

Currently absent from the rotation is graduate transfer Curtis Jones Jr., who is still waiting on a special waiver from the NCAA because he’d already transferred once before finding himself at Penn State this offseason. Chambers said on Monday that although the team hasn’t been given an update on Jones Jr.’s status, it is “very hopeful” the combo guard is given clearance this week — potentially even before tomorrow night’s contest.

The Hawks enter tomorrow’s contest looking to right the ship after a difficult 2018-19 season during which they won only seven of their 32 games and were bounced in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. That said, this year’s squad has seen its share of turnover, with new coach Jason Crafton bringing in eight new players.

A historically black college located about a half-hour south of Maryland’s border with Delaware, Eastern Shore has never faced off against the Nittany Lions. In their sole exhibition game — a 62-59 loss to Salisbury University — the Hawks forced 20 turnovers.

After coughing up the ball eight times in the first half of their exhibition game against Delaware last weekend, Chambers said limiting wasted possessions will be key for the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

"It’s really our mindset,” Chambers said. “It’s how consistent are we going to play. Are we going to play with that sense of urgency every night regardless of who the opponent is? For us to play at that elite level, we need to go out and play as hard as we possibly can for 40 minutes… I feel like we're finding some rhythm in who are going to be our identity, who our identity who we who we are going into tomorrow night.”