Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

The 2013-14 season was not a banner year for Penn State, but Pat Chambers’ group still managed to pull out one of the more memorable wins in his tenure that season.

After going 10-10 in their first 20 games and dropping five of their first six to open Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions’ chances of knocking off then-No. 24 Ohio State appeared to be slim.

But no one told DJ Newbill that.

The veteran guard was terrific all game long for Penn State and stamped his 25-point performance with a pull-up jumper over Aaron Craft with 1.9 seconds left in overtime, lifting Penn State to a 71-70 victory in Columbus and ending years of futility against the Buckeyes.

At that point, it was the biggest road win in Chambers’ tenure, and one of just three road wins in the Big Ten for the Nittany Lions that season. It also ended Ohio State's string of victories in the series at 18 straight.

Brandon Taylor had 19 points and Graham Woodward added 11 points of his own, but this game was all about Newbill, who put forth one of the defining performances of his Penn State career — including hitting a 3-pointer to force overtime at Value City Arena.

In the overtime period, Newbill gave Penn State a 70-69 lead with a difficult layup in the lane with 39 seconds to play.

After an Ohio State bucket, Newbill brought the ball down and waved off his teammates to get a one-on-one against Craft, one of the best defenders in the nation that year.

From the right wing, Newbill created space with a crossover dribble and pulled up for a 15-foot jumper that was good from the moment it left his hand.

While this victory was just one regular season win on the surface, it was a marquee victory for the program, and a building block for Chambers, as he secured commitments from Josh Reaves, Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens in the two years that followed.

