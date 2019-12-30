Pat Chambers wants to coach meaningful basketball in March.

Performances in the postseason are what many use to judge a program, and those who care only about the NCAA Tournament would likely call Penn State a middling program at a school which isn’t known for its basketball.

Winning the NIT championship at the end of the 2017-18 season was a feather in Pat Chambers’ cap, but Penn State hasn’t achieved an NCAA Tournament berth since 2010-11 — a year prior to Chambers taking the reins of the program — and in that span, Penn State has finished above 10th in the Big Ten only once.

But Chambers doesn’t subscribe to the idea that success is solely based upon making NCAA Tournaments, or that his program hasn’t made progress since his arrival. In fact, when viewed comprehensively, Chambers thinks Penn State has blossomed over the last decade.

“I'm really proud of what we've accomplished here,” Chambers said. “Maybe, you know we get judged by NCAA Tournaments, but if you really look at the record and look at we've done holistically, graduation success rate-wise and what these kids are doing life after Penn State and what we were able to do — we used to lose by 20 or 30 points, that’s not the case anymore.”

Those incremental improvements have led to modest growth in the win column.

Over the first two years of Chambers’ tenure, Penn State combined for five Big Ten wins.

Since then, Penn State has won six or more conference games in five of six seasons.

Even though that hasn’t led to many victories in the conference tournament, it has made Penn State a more attractive option for higher level high school talent.

When Penn State received commitments from Lamar Stevens and Tony Carr — two players sought after by more traditional “basketball schools” — prior to the 2016-17 season, it symbolized a new era for Penn State.

“The first few years were challenging,” Chambers said. “They were challenging, that's a fact. So once we got through that...but once we got over the hump a little bit, I thought recruiting got better.”

Chambers, a native of the Philadelphia area, has since put an emphasis on heavily recruiting that region, where Stevens and Carr hailed from.

Mike Watkins, Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy are some of the other Nittany Lions from Philadelphia as well.

“That was my vision, to come to Penn State and start my own legacy, start my own tradition,” Stevens said. “I feel like I can kind of be a trailblazer. So to see that, to see players come here and have faith in me and what we’ve done here, that was kind of the vision… Honestly I wanted to be a part of building that Penn State-Philly connection.”

And Chambers was also quick to point out that once those players arrived in State College, Penn State has successfully developed them, referencing a 2018 ESPN player growth metric which ranked Chambers as seventh-best in the country.

Plus, Penn State saw its first player taken in the NBA Draft since 1999 when Carr was selected in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018, and former Penn State guard Tim Frazier has carved out a role in the NBA over the course of his five-year career.

But aside from the obvious achievements — improving in the conference, winning an NIT and entering a higher level of recruiting — Chambers thinks there has been perhaps even more development in areas which are harder to quantify.

For one, upgrades have been made to the practice facilities, and more are planned for April 2020.

Plus, in 2015, branding was added to the main concourse of the Bryce Jordan Center which showcases historic Penn State players and teams.

“All these little things that you guys might not see or might not recognize unless I tell you,” Chambers said. “I mean to me they’re little successes, they’re minor victories, to get us where we are today with a veteran team, older team that has a chance to be very, very successful.”

Naturally, Penn State will still continue to be judged based upon what it’s doing in March, and this upcoming spring should be the best chance the Nittany Lions have to clinch an NCAA Tournament berth since Chambers arrived in Happy Valley.

But in Chambers’ eyes, being in position to compete in the top half of the Big Ten and potentially punch a ticket to the Big Dance is a testament to the holistic growth which the program has seen over the last decade.

“Nobody takes us lightly anymore,” Chambers said. “We're not the hunters all the time. We're the hunted now. Illinois at [Big Ten] media day, they are coming up to me saying, ‘We can't wait to play you.’ That's a big switch, a big switch. So I think we're putting this program exactly where it needs to be on the national stage.”