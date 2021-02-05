There were two turning points in Penn State’s 55-50 win over Maryland Friday night, and Myles Dread was at the center of both of them.

With the first half winding down and the Nittany Lions struggling to get anything to fall, Dread knocked down a mid-range jumper that was followed by a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on the next possession.

Then he made a no-look skip pass to Izaiah Brockington in the corner with under 30 seconds left, and Brockington drained the jumper to tie the game and erase a seven-point deficit that Penn State faced seemingly moments earlier.

“I thought he was awesome tonight,” interim head coach Jim Ferry said. “You guys noticed the sleeve wasn’t on either, I think that maybe helped as his shoulder is getting a bit stronger.”

Dread injured his shoulder against Illinois back on Jan. 19 and had been wearing a sleeve to stabilize it in recent games.

The second half was a close, back-and-forth affair as both sides struggled to make shots at a consistent clip with some ugly basketball being the result.

But then the Nittany Lions got out to a four-point lead and started to build momentum with another stop.

On the next trip to the offensive end, Dread found himself stepping into another catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that he drained to put Penn State up by seven with 4:30 remaining in the contest. The Terrapins never threatened from that point on.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“That big three, you know, it reminded me of what he had done in the past,” Ferry said. “That was a huge three for us momentum-wise.”

Dread has made three game-winning shots in his career with the Nittany Lions and has always had a knack for hitting the clutch shot, whether that be with four minutes left or four seconds.

“His IQ, I think Myles is one of the smartest players, and his shot-making ability,” senior forward John Harrar said. “There’s a lot of trust built in with Myles when it gets under two minutes.”

That trust is a big reason that Dread has become a mainstay in the closing group that Ferry has on the floor, despite coming off the bench.

Dread has found his role at the power forward spot in Penn State’s crunch time lineup, and at 6-foot-4 he’s proving that he can compete with bigger players at the position.

“He was really big defensively,” Ferry said. “When they went small with [Donta] Scott at the five, we were able to have Myles guard him and use his strength and mobility.”

Maryland was able to get what it thought was a mismatch with Dread guarding Scott, who is 6-foot-7 and has 10 pounds on Dread.

But he stood his ground and forced multiple missed shots as the Nittany Lions’ defense suffocated the Terrapins attack down the stretch.

“Myles is a big body,” Harrar said. “I think they tried posting him up with Donta Scott four possessions in a row and Myles held his own. He can carry his weight and be a force in the paint.”

Dread didn’t light up the box score by game’s end, as he finished with eight points, three rebounds and an assist.

But on a night where Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy combined for just four points on 2-for-17 shooting, those numbers matter that much more.

His presence on the floor is something that made Penn State better as a whole, and the trust his teammates have in him is a major part of that.

“He has a very high IQ, he knows the game and thinks the game,” senior guard Jamari Wheeler said. “Just out there being with him, he talks on defense and I feel very comfortable with him out there.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Wisconsin had blown most of an 18-point halftime lead against Maryl…