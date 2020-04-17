Sam Sessoms never envisioned himself wearing a Penn State uniform.

An unheralded recruit who played his high school ball at the Shipley School in Philadelphia, Sessoms didn’t originally follow in the footsteps of the likes of Shep Garner, Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins.

Instead, the guard had only one offer coming out of high school, and it came from a small school in the America East conference.

But after two years at Binghamton, where he earned all-conference honors in both seasons, Sessoms was ready for a change.

“Binghamton was my only offer and I originally planned to play all four years there,” Sessoms told the Collegian. “We had our struggles, but I still felt like there were good people [at Binghamton] with a good coaching staff. For me, I just felt like I needed to be pushed more and I felt like I could play a higher level.

“That’s when I decided to enter the transfer portal.”

It just so happens that Penn State, a school that was never previously on his radar, ended up being Sessoms’ top suitor in a hectic start to the offseason.

“Penn State was not a school that I previously wanted to go to,” Sessoms said. “I had been aware of [the program] and coach [Pat] Chambers, but I didn’t have a relationship with the program in high school. Once I entered the portal and Penn State reached out, it became clear that it was a place that could take me to the next level.”

The six-foot guard was overlooked by a number of Division I programs due to his stature coming out of high school, but immediately made an impact at Binghamton, averaging nearly 18 points per game on 45 percent shooting and winning the America East Rookie of the Year award.

In his second season, Sessoms led the conference in scoring, averaging just under 20 points to go along with five boards and five assists per game, including a 38-point performance against New Hampshire to close out the 2019-20 campaign.

Once considered one of the premier guards in the Philadelphia area, Sessoms caught the eye of Chambers and associate head coach Keith Urgo, and the West Philadelphia native made an immediate connection with the two coaches.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for Sessoms to visit schools while he was in the transfer portal and it threatened to derail his entire offseason.

But Chambers, Urgo, and the rest of the staff at Penn State earned the trust and respect of Sessoms with their consistent contact via video calls on either FaceTime or Zoom.

“I ended up talking to coach Chambers and coach Urgo a lot once they reached out,” Sessoms said. “I knew I had to expedite my commitment process because of the coronavirus, but they did a great job of keeping in contact with me throughout the entire process.”

Being from Philadelphia, Sessoms has plenty of familiarity with Penn State’s roster, and saw that as a benefit in his recruitment. That familiarity has been especially helpful during the pandemic because the guard has yet to practice with his teammates and officially meet his coaching staff in person.

But even though he’ll have to sit out for the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Sessoms is still a player that has the potential to be an essential piece in Penn State’s offense in the near future.

On the court, Sessoms is a dynamic scoring threat who can create his own shot while possessing an ability to get to the rim at will and convert from the free throw line, shooting over 80 percent from the charity stripe last season.

Sessoms also ranks eighth in the nation in career scoring average among current players and was one of only two America East underclassmen in the league's 41-year history to finish in the top-five of both scoring and assists as a freshman and sophomore.

With the loss of Stevens, Watkins and Curtis Jones Jr., the Nittany Lions will need a player who can either be inserted into the starting lineup, or provide instant offense off the bench.

And with the outlook of the program’s future noticeably brighter than it was when he was in high school, there should be a lot more eyes on the young guard once he starts to earn playing time in Happy Valley.

This should give Sessoms plenty of opportunities to show what he is capable of.

“I’m excited to play in the Big Ten, and I’m looking forward to adjusting to the physicality of the conference,” Sessoms said. “I know that I can help [Penn State] with my scoring, and I’ll be surrounded by a lot of high-major talent, so the floor will be spread more and I’ll be able to fit in quickly.”

While he was previously overlooked by a myriad of Division I programs in years past, Sessoms’ transfer to Penn State was a clear statement that even after the departures of some of the best players in program history, there are more talented players from Philadelphia hoping for a chance to mirror the accomplishments of players like Garner, Carr and Stevens who came before them.

“The main reason I really decided to commit [to Penn State] was the pipeline from Philly to Penn State,” Sessoms said. “I can’t remember anyone that I’ve known from the Philadelphia area that went to Penn State and had a bad basketball career.”