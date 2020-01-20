A lot of the time in the game of basketball the end result simply comes down to which team is having the better shooting day.

Penn State hasn’t had many good shooting days over the past couple of weeks and when comparing last Tuesday’s loss against Minnesota to Saturday’s win over Ohio State, it’s easy to see the impact that the 3-pointer has on the Nittany Lions’ offensive fluidity and success.

We’ll start with the first half against the Golden Gophers, in which Penn State shot a solid 50 percent from beyond the arc on 10 attempts before spiralling into a disastrous shooting slump in the half that followed.

Guards Myreon Jones and Curtis Jones Jr. — two of the Nittany Lions better three point shooters this year — made two deep threes late in the first half that forced Minnesota to change how they guarded the perimeter going forward.

This shot from Jones Jr. is uncontested because he pulled up from NBA-range, and you can see that his defender is caught off guard and late to the closeout.

Later in the first half, Jones and Jones Jr. go back to a similar two-man perimeter play where Jones knocks down an even more difficult shot off the dribble from even further out.

Jones’ defender, despite fighting over a ball screen, doesn’t even get a hand up as the sophomore guard drains the shot from the logo.

Without a doubt Minnesota went into the locker room and put an emphasis on guarding the perimeter further out as Penn State was shooting the ball so effectively.

When shots like this are falling for the Nittany Lions, everything becomes easier and opens up for the motion offense.

Right out of the half the Gophers deny Jones the ball on the perimeter with no help under the basket as John Harrar brings Daniel Oturu out of the paint looking to set a screen.

Lamar Stevens finds Jones on the backdoor cut for an easy layup that goes uncontested due to Minnesota’s defense having to honor freshman sharpshooter Seth Lundy in the corner as well.

But soon after a quick second half run made by Penn State, its offense would run cold largely because it couldn’t buy a bucket from behind the arc.

The Nittany Lions shot 1-of-10 from three point range in the second half and had a stretch where they went just 1-of-17 from the field.

The Gophers began to sag off perimeter players and clogging the lane, making life much more difficult for the likes of Mike Watkins and Stevens looking to get inside.

The offense began to look stagnant and it never got back to what it looked like during the first 25 minutes of the game.

Moving on to the win over Ohio State, the Nittany Lions were able to shoot much more consistently over a 40 minute span, and hold onto a double-digit lead mostly the entire game.

Penn State jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the opening 12 minutes of the game, in which Lundy made his second career start.

The Buckeyes’ head coach Chris Holtmann mentioned after the game that defending Lundy was a big part of their scouting report and gameplan, and you can see on the first offensive possession for Penn State that his added shooting is already making an impact on opposing defenses.

The freshman forward gets fouled shooting a three off the dribble as Ohio State’s Andre Wesson fights over the ball screen to try and contest the shot — clearly they didn’t want Lundy getting any good looks.

But for most of the opening half, the Buckeyes didn’t seem all too concerned with Penn State’s ability to shoot threes.

On this play, the ball gets kicked ahead in transition, and whether it was due to a lack of effort or if it was a part of the game plan, Ohio State is very content with playing off of shooters.

The only defender within a few feet of a Penn State player is the on-ball defender. Everyone else is looking to help and closer to the paint rather than the three point line, and Stevens makes them pay.

The Nittany Lions would go on to shoot just under 50 percent from deep in the opening half (6-of-13) and made 3-of-6 attempts in the following 20 minutes.

Penn State didn’t have to take as many attempts in the second half because its early success followed by continued efficiency opened up the driving lanes.

The Nittany Lions would go on to attempt 21 free throws in the second half — the team’s average attempts per game is only 20 — and made 90 percent of their free throws, which is up 20 percent from their season average.

Penn State finished the game shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc, an area where it ranks just 10th in the conference.