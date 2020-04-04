Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

One of the most important games of the last decade for Penn State also happens to be one of the strangest.

With a record of 17-13 through the 2010-11 regular season, the Nittany Lions entered the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament desperately needing a win to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Penn State got its season-defining victory, but it would come on the ugliest night in Big Ten Tournament history.

Talor Battle finished with a team-high nine points, including scoring Penn State’s final four points to give the Nittany Lions a 36-33 victory over No. 13 Wisconsin in the lowest-scoring game in the event's 14 years.

With only 69 total points scored in this contest, it appeared as if Penn State and Wisconsin were playing in the era of peach baskets and set shots. The previous tournament low was 85 points, set in 2008 when the Badgers beat Michigan 51-34.

In addition to being the game that likely solidified Penn State as an NCAA Tournament team, it also produced two milestones.

Firstly, it was the first time that the Nittany Lions had won two straight Big Ten Tournament games in school history. Penn State would go on to advance to the championship game, where it would lose to Ohio State 71-60.

The game also saw Battle break Penn State’s all-time scoring record, previously held by Jesse Arnelle since 1955. Battle still holds that record with 2,213 career points.

It was a 3-pointer from the guard to give the Nittany Lions a 35-30 lead at the 2:23 mark that broke Arnelle’s record and gave his team a massive two possession lead.

Two minutes later, Battle grabbed a rebound off a Wisconsin miss and was fouled with 10.5 seconds remaining. He would split a pair of free throws, and forced Badgers guard Jordan Taylor into a difficult 3-pointer in the game’s waning seconds.

As the buzzer sounded, Battle hugged coach Ed DeChellis as Penn State found a way to survive and advance.

