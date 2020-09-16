Penn State vs Rutgers, Pat Chambers
Head coach Pat Chambers gets angry at the referees during the men's basketball game against Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. No. 16 Penn State defeated the Scarlet Knights 65-64.

 Aabha Vora

UPDATE: Both the men's and women's basketball seasons will start with practices on Oct. 14 and a maximum of 27 regular season games will be played starting Nov. 25.

The NCAA Division I council announced its decision Wednesday to begin the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25.

The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The Division I council's vote comes after the NCAA oversight committee’s initial recommendation of a Nov. 21 start date. 

The council recommended a minimum of four non-conference games, with a maximum of 27 regular season games total allowed.

