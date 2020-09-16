UPDATE: Both the men's and women's basketball seasons will start with practices on Oct. 14 and a maximum of 27 regular season games will be played starting Nov. 25.

The NCAA Division I council announced its decision Wednesday to begin the 2020-21 college basketball season on Nov. 25.

The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h. Decision is in. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020

The Division I council's vote comes after the NCAA oversight committee’s initial recommendation of a Nov. 21 start date.

The council recommended a minimum of four non-conference games, with a maximum of 27 regular season games total allowed.

