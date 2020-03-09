Following a regular season in which he played a career high in minutes, Jamari Wheeler was awarded a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team on Monday.

The recognition for the junior guard comes after Wheeler improved his defensive metrics in nearly every category, while also playing 26 minutes per game and shooting 46 percent from the field.

Wheeler — the steals leader in the conference — was joined by Xavier Tillman, Jalen Smith, Daniel Oturu and Nojel Eastern as one of the five best defenders in the conference.