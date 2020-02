After five straight victories against conference opponents, Penn State will look for a little revenge against a team that has had its number of late.

The Nittany Lions will take on Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network from the Bryce Jordan Center.

Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi will be on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The game will also be streamed on the FoxSports app.