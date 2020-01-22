Penn State came into Ann Arbor on Wednesday looking for its first conference road win of the season, something which has proved to be difficult for the entire Big Ten this season.

But the Nittany Lions were able to pull out a crucial road win, defeating Michigan 72-63.

This victory was just what Penn State needed after falling out of the AP poll last week, due to a three-game losing streak which included home loss to Wisconsin.

After that game, Pat Chambers said that the Nittany Lions needed to reclaim their serve like in tennis, stealing a road game from a formidable conference opponent to make up for the home loss.

The win is even more impressive with the Wolverines coming in a desperate team.

Juwan Howard’s group lost three of its last four and arrived back home to where they only had one loss on the season.

Penn State now moves to 14-5 and may very well reclaim its spot in the AP Poll next Monday.

Lamar Stevens delivers star performance

Penn State forward Lamar Stevens played like the star the Nittany Lions needed him to be on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia native dropped 19 points paired with nine rebounds and played critical defense on the other end as well.

Stevens’ presence on both ends of the floor was felt in a major way throughout the night and his ability to settle the team down during Michigan runs became crucial.

Curtis Jones Jr. has huge second half

Graduate transfer Curtis Jones Jr. was brought to this team in the offseason by Pat Chambers and his staff for bench depth and additional scoring.

Jones Jr. did just that on Wednesday as it became his time to shine in crunch time on the road.

The former Indiana and Oklahoma State player had himself the best half of his career with 18 second-half points including an and-one to put the Nittany Lions up nine with under three minutes to go.

Without Jones Jr.’s contributions, it’s hard to imagine that the Nittany Lions would have left Ann Arbor with a victory.

Myreon Jones gets “buckets”

Myreon Jones or “buckets’ as his teammates call him, put his scoring abilities on full display against the Wolverines in the win on the road.

Jones went on a tremendous run at the end of the first half, finishing the frame with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting as part of an important 14-0 Penn State run.

The sophomore guard finished the night with 16 points and looked smooth as always with his quick pull back jumper.