Penn State is set to join an eight-team field at the 2020 Charleston Classic, as announced by College of Charleston.

The tournament is set to take place on Nov. 19-22, and will also feature Florida State, Seton Hall, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, VCU, Houston and host College of Charleston.

The bracket will be released next summer and the games will be played at TD Arena.