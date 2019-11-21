Men's Basketball vs Georgetown, Coach Chambers
Buy Now

Head Coach Pat Chambers speaks to the team during the game against Georgetown at the Capitol One Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Penn State defeated Georgetown 81-66.

 James Leavy

Penn State is set to join an eight-team field at the 2020 Charleston Classic, as announced by College of Charleston. 

The tournament is set to take place on Nov. 19-22, and will also feature Florida State, Seton Hall, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, VCU, Houston and host College of Charleston.   

The bracket will be released next summer and the games will be played at TD Arena. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags