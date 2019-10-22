With the opener two weeks away, Pat Chambers and Lamar Stevens met with the media on Monday for the second time this preseason.

There’s no shortage of storylines ahead of Sunday’s exhibition game for charity against Delaware and the beginning of the regular season, so let’s dive into the most noteworthy moments from Monday’s press conferences.

Secret scrimmage

While all eyes were on Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Pat Chambers’ squad got its first taste of action against a real opponent when it scrimmaged West Virginia behind closed doors.

It’s the second straight year the two programs have squared off in an unofficial game, and Chambers said it served as a barometer for Penn State with the regular season tipping off in only two weeks.

“We have strengths and we have weaknesses,” Chambers said. “Our strength is we're going to have depth. There's no question about that. And we have talent, and there's no question about that. There's no denying that.”

“Our weaknesses right now is going to surprise you. It's our defense. Our defense has to get tighter, it's got to get tougher. It's going to get more physical.”

Although neither the final score nor any game stats have been made available, Chambers said the Nittany Lions came on strong in the second half after struggling a bit in the first 20. He added that Lamar Stevens, Jamari Wheeler, Izaiah Brockington, John Harrar and Myreon Jones started the game — but that isn’t a set five.

With so many details of the scrimmage remaining private, it’s hard to gauge what the rotation might look like come Nov. 2. But against a West Virginia team which is expected to be an NCAA Tournament team this season, the experience for a Penn State team with plenty of new faces against an actual opponent should prove to be valuable.

Stevens working on his 3-pointer

Stevens’ abilities to be lethal in the midrange and strong around the rim are what earned him a nod as a Karl Malone Award watch list candidate, but improving his stroke from beyond the arc could be crucial for him to carve out a role at the next level.

He’s a career 28 percent 3-point shooter, and last year hit a career-low 22 percent of long balls. While his bread and butter will always be scoring from 15 feet and in — and neither he nor Chambers wants him to get away from that — Stevens said at media day he wanted to improve his ability to score at all three levels consistently.

According to Chambers, the work Stevens put in over the summer manifested in Saturday’s scrimmage, where Stevens went 4-of-6 from beyond.

“For me, it was just about into my preparation into my shot,” Stevens said. “Just getting my feet down, my balance, but for me it was just repping it out a lot because that's what I did over the summer and I'm still doing it.”

Watkins still in good shape to start season

If Lamar Stevens is the most often discussed Nittany Lion, Mike Watkins is a close second.

After battling injuries and mental health issues over the past season, the senior center is set to head into a season completely healthy since his sophomore campaign. He played about 25 minutes on Saturday before fouling out.

“I really do I think we're closing in on pre-injury Mike Watkins,” Chambers said. “For him to play 25 minutes, I mean that's that's where we need him to be. I think that's where he wants to be, that's where I want him to be, that's where we're most effective.”

Stevens didn’t mince his words on media day when he called Watkins the conference’s best big man when fully healthy. He’s got the potential to earn a Big Ten Conference All-Defensive Team nod and doesn’t shy away from contact around the rim.

But because of Penn State’s depth — namely Chambers’ faith in Harrar — Watkins’ role will likely fluctuate. He won’t start every game, and his minutes will move depending on matchups and foul trouble.

But theoretically, a situation which allows Chambers to pick and choose when to use Watkins while still keeping him fresh could be a major component of getting the most out of Penn State’s frontcourt.