During Pat Chambers’ Monday media availability, he stressed one thing that was out of his team’s control which could help Penn State pull off a critical early season upset.

The veteran coach discussed the importance of a home court advantage, something which the Nittany Lions saw last Saturday in their blowout loss at Ohio State.

In fact, Chambers said that the Buckeye faithful even took it as far as sticking a giant piece of bubble gum on his white board which stood between the Penn State bench and the fans.

So with that being said, Chambers asked for the Penn State community to do the same — minus the gum — and make the Bryce Jordan Center a raucous college basketball environment.

And just as Chambers and the rest of the Nittany Lions had hoped, the Penn State fans showed up in numbers and ended up being a key part of what was a statement win.

“What a home court advantage we had,” Chambers said. “There were situations where I couldn’t hear in the huddles and on the bench.”

The energy in the building was infectious, as the crowd provided energy to the team when they were searching for any kind of momentum during Maryland runs.

“The crowd was definitely our sixth man,” star forward Lamar Stevens said. “They did a great job of keeping us energized and when [Maryland] would go on runs they would get us going”

Penn State rode the crowd’s energy all night and rewarded the near 9,000 in attendance with a victory as the student body rushed the floor to celebrate.

That moment when you beat the No. 4 team in the nation at the crib. pic.twitter.com/EytZGs4tAM — Justin Morganstein (@jmo31800) December 11, 2019

So Chambers’ plea for crowd support was answered on Tuesday night and the ninth year head man was beyond grateful for what the Penn State crowd did to help his team.

“That was just fantastic,” Chambers said. “I really appreciated the students tonight”

But as this game has come and gone, Chambers and the rest of the Nittany Lions are still urging fans to be a part of what looks to be a special chapter in the rather frustrating book of Nittany Lion Basketball.

Penn State’s next task will be another Power-Five team as Alabama will travel to Happy Valley for a Saturday matinee.

And as important as it is beating the No. 4 team in the country, for a team that has tournament intentions, every game becomes equally as essential, especially in the juggernaut which is the Big Ten conference.

So just as Chambers and his players had asked for support against the Terps, the same goes for the unranked Crimson Tide.

“We need that every time we play.” Stevens added. “The BJC was electric and that was one of the best environments I’ve played in over my four years.”