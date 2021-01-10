Penn State may soon be back in action.

The team will look to end its quarantine period Monday and return to practice, according to Jon Rothstein.

Penn State is aiming to end its quarantine and return to practice on Monday, per Jim Ferry. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2021

After a recent coronavirus outbreak, the Nittany Lions have had their four most recent games postponed.

The team's next scheduled game is set for Jan. 17 at Purdue.

