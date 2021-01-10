Penn State Men's Basketball vs VCU, Wheeler (5)
Guard Jamari Wheeler passes the ball to teammate Izaiah Brockington (12) during Penn State men’s basketball’s game against Virginia Commonwealth University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Penn State won 72-69.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State may soon be back in action.

The team will look to end its quarantine period Monday and return to practice, according to Jon Rothstein.

After a recent coronavirus outbreak, the Nittany Lions have had their four most recent games postponed.

The team's next scheduled game is set for Jan. 17 at Purdue.

